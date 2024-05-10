Carroll went 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Reds.

Carroll delivered the go-ahead run on a two-out single in the top of the eighth inning, a half inning after the Reds plated three runs to tie the game. The outfielder returned to the top of the order this week after a season-opening slump dropped him to the lower third in late April. He's worked through the slow start, which he attributed to a flat swing, per Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports. Indeed, Carroll's gotten under balls which has contributed to a pop-up rate of 15.2 percent, more than double than what it was in 2023 (7.3 percent).