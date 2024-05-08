Carroll went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and five total RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Reds.

Carroll looked back at home in the leadoff spot Tuesday -- after driving in two runs earlier in the game, the 23-year-old outfielder broke the game open with a three-run homer off the left-handed Justin Wilson in the seventh, his second long ball of the year and first since April 9, extending Arizona's lead to 5-0. After a brutal start to the season, it looks like Carroll may be starting to turn things around at the plate -- he now has at least one hit in six of his last seven contests, going 8-for-27 in that span. He's still slashing an uninspiring .211/.300/.278 through 34 games with 15 runs scored, 12 RBI and eight stolen bases.