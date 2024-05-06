Carroll went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 11-4 win over San Diego.

Carroll delivered a two-run single as part of Arizona's four-run first inning, snapping a 16-game drought without an RBI. He's hit in five of the last six games (6-for-22), which is a positive sign for the slumping outfielder, but Carroll's bat still lacks impact. Through 33 games, he has seven RBI, four extra-base hits and a .250 slugging percentage.