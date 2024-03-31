Carroll went 2-for-3 with two walks, a run and a stolen base in a loss against Colorado on Saturday.

Carroll has yet to record an extra-base hit through three games, but he's gotten on base eight times over 15 plate appearances due largely to his five walks. The talented young star swiped his first bag of the campaign Saturday and should be able to record plenty more thefts if he continues to reach base frequently, as he notched 54 steals on 59 attempts last year. Carroll also hit 25 homers, 30 doubles and 10 triples last season, so his power is likely to show up before long.