Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was noncommittal as to whether Keuchel will get another start, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Keuchel was roughed up by the Rockies on Saturday, but his final line may have looked better had a couple of plays been made behind him, one of which was not ruled an error. It's likely the left-hander remains in the rotation for at least one more start, as the Diamondbacks are down one starter after Zach Davies (shoulder) was added to the 15-day injured list.