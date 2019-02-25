Magnifico signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks.

Magnifico spent the entire 2018 season with Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a 3.57 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 64:44 K:BB across 70.2 innings. The deal doesn't include an invitation to big-league camp, so the 27-year-old will presumably open the year with Arizona's Triple-A affiliate.

