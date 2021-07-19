Varsho is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.
Varsho is getting some maintenance after he caught both of the past two days for Arizona while going 1-for-5 with three walks and two stolen bases between the contests. Veteran backstop Bryan Holaday will catch Caleb Smith in Monday's series opener.
