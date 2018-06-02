Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Clubs eighth home run Friday
Peralta went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's win over the Marlins.
Peralta slashed an RBI single in the first, and then hit a solo home run -- his eighth of the year -- in the third inning. Peralta struggled through May, hitting .211 with just four extra-base hits (two home runs) and five RBI. He's still putting up a serviceable .262/.329/.431 on the year, but he needs to demonstrate a bit more consistency to be a fully trusted outfield option.
