Peralta went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's win over the Marlins.

Peralta slashed an RBI single in the first, and then hit a solo home run -- his eighth of the year -- in the third inning. Peralta struggled through May, hitting .211 with just four extra-base hits (two home runs) and five RBI. He's still putting up a serviceable .262/.329/.431 on the year, but he needs to demonstrate a bit more consistency to be a fully trusted outfield option.