Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Rejoins starting lineup Sunday
Peralta (shoulder) is starting in left field and batting cleanup Sunday versus the Giants.
Peralta was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup with a right trapezius injury that also bothered him earlier in the week, but apparently his absence was mostly precautionary. The 31-year-old is slashing .319/.362/.544 with seven home runs and 16 doubles through 43 games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homers in win•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Back in starting nine•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not worried about injury•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Exits with trap tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Drives in two runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...