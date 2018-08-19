Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Authors three-hit performance
Escobar went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored Saturday in the Diamondbacks' 7-6 loss to the Padres.
Since being acquired from the Twins on July 27, Escobar has stepped in as the Diamondbacks' everyday third baseman and has thrived in that role, turning in a .922 OPS while tallying three home runs, 12 RBI and 14 runs in 18 games. The 29-year-old should be locked into a prominent spot in the lineup for just about every game the rest of the way with the Diamondbacks facing stiff competition for the NL West title.
