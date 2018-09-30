Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Held out Sunday

Escobar is not in the lineup Sunday against the Padres.

Escobar is currently riding a 10-game hit streak, but he'll head to the bench for a day off Sunday. Unless he logs a pinch-hit appearance, the infielder will finish the season with an .824 OPS, the best mark of his career. Chris Owings will man the hot corner to replace him.

