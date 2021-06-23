Escobar (quadriceps) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Escobar suffered a right quadriceps strain in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers and will be held out of the lineup for a third straight game. However, he appeared off the bench in Tuesday's contest and went hitless with a strikeout in his lone at-bat. Asdrubal Cabrera will take over at third base and bat fifth.

