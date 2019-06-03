Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Slugs 15th home run
Escobar went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and scored twice in a victory over the Mets on Sunday.
Batting in his usual third spot in the lineup, Escobar drilled a home run to left field with a man aboard to cap a three-run first inning. Escobar has filled the offensive gap left by Paul Goldschmidt quite admirably in his first full season in Arizona, leading the club in hits, runs, homers, and runs batted in. For the season, he is slashing .288/.345/.568.
