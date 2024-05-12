Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Moreno will receive a breather after he had started at catcher both of the previous two days while going 1-for-8 with a double. Tucker Barnhart will get the starting nod behind the dish in the series finale in Baltimore.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Taking seat Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Battling illness•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: On bench again•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Returns to lineup Friday•