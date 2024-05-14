Moreno went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, three walks and two total runs scored in Monday's 6-5 win over the Reds.

The homer was Moreno's first of the year, and this was the second game of the season in which he had multiple walks. He's gotten off to a slow start with the bat, hitting .248 through 33 contests, but he's made up for it with a 12.8 percent walk rate, easily the best of his career. Moreno has added 16 RBI, 12 runs scored, six doubles and a triple through 117 plate appearances while serving as Arizona's primary catcher.