Moreno went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-2 win over Colorado.

Moreno delivered one run on a single during the team's three-run first inning. He later had a sacrifice fly to knock in another. The two RBI put him at a career-high 77 over 126 games in what has been a breakout season for the 26-year-old catcher. Most of the breakout has happened during the second half, as Moreno sports a .312/.383/.529 slash line with nine home runs, 19 doubles and 45 RBI across 57 contests since the All-Star break.