Moreno tweaked his hamstring during Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Padres, but he's expected to be in the lineup for Sunday's regular-season finale, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

The issue cropped up during Friday's game, but Moreno was in the lineup for Saturday's contest before being pinch hit for in the ninth frame. He received treatment for his hamstring following Saturday's loss, and it looks like the 26-year-old catcher will be in action for Sunday's game as the Diamondbacks make one final push toward a playoff berth. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI single prior to his exit.