Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Moreno started the previous three games and will head to the bench after he went 1-for-8 with two walks and three strikeouts during that stretch. Tucker Barnhart will step in behind the plate to catch for lefty Jordan Montgomery.
