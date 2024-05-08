Moreno (illness) will catch and bat seventh in Wednesday's game in Cincinnati.
Moreno missed Tuesday's contest because he was under the weather, but he's evidently feeling better and ready to give it a go. The young catcher is still searching to find his offensive rhythm this season, as he's yet to homer and will carry a .662 OPS into play Wednesday.
