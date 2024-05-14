Moreno is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Reds.
Moreno finally clubbed his first home run of the season in Monday's win over Cincinnati, but he'll get a breather a day later. Tucker Barnhart will do the catching for Slade Cecconi.
