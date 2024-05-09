Moreno is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Cincinnati.
Moreno returned to action Wednesday after missing one game due to illness, but he'll begin Thursday's afternoon tilt on the bench. Tucker Barnhart will pick up the start at catcher.
