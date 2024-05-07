Share Video

Moreno isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup Tuesday against the Reds due to an illness, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Moreno will be available off the bench Tuesday, but the D-backs will likely do everything they can to give him the day off to rest. Tucker Barnhart is starting behind the plate and batting eighth in Moreno's place.

