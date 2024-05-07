Moreno isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup Tuesday against the Reds due to an illness, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo said Moreno will be available off the bench Tuesday, but the D-backs will likely do everything they can to give him the day off to rest. Tucker Barnhart is starting behind the plate and batting eighth in Moreno's place.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: On bench again•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Scratched Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Receives Sunday off•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Resting Wednesday•