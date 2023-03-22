Moreno (hand) is expected to take on a larger role after Carson Kelly suffered a fractured forearm, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Moreno, who was the key piece in the Daulton Varsho trade, was expected to share catching duties with Kelly. That situation could serve as a "good runway" -- the words of general manager Mike Hazen -- for Moreno to eventually take on a greater role. Kelly's injury, which will sideline him for months, moves up the timetable for Moreno, whose hand injury is considered a minor one. Jose Herrera could slot in as the backup.