Moreno was scratched from the Diamondbacks' lineup ahead of Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.
The D-backs have not offered an explanation as to why Moreno was taken out of the lineup, but they should provide clarification relatively soon. Tucker Barnhart will start behind the plate instead and bat ninth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Receives Sunday off•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Resting Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Two hits, two RBI in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: In Thursday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Enters as pinch hitter•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Scratched from lineup again•