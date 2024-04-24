Share Video

Moreno is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Moreno will get a breather for the day game after he went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored while serving as Arizona's starting catcher in a 14-1 win over St. Louis on Tuesday night. Tucker Barnhart will check in behind the dish for Wednesday's series finale.

