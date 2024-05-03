Moreno (mouth) will catch and bat seventh in Friday's contest against the Padres.
Moreno didn't play Wednesday following a dental procedure, but he's ready to go following the Diamondbacks' off day Thursday. The young catcher sports a disappointing .669 OPS on the season and has yet to go deep.
