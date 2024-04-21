Moreno went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Giants.

Moreno made his big splash in the top of the sixth inning, driving in two runs with a one-out single, giving Arizona a 3-2 lead. He later added another base knock in the top of the ninth, coming around to score on a double from Kevin Newman. Moreno is has now produced back-to-back two-hit performances, raising his batting average to .263 with 11 RBI and eight runs scored over 57 at-bats in 19 games this season.