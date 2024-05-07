Moreno is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Moreno will cede catching duties to Tucker Barnhart for a second consecutive game Tuesday. Moreno is slashing .241/.340/.322 with a 12 percent strikeout rate through 100 plate appearances.
