Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Recalled from Triple-A
Hoover was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
With David Peralta landing on the paternity list, Hoover was summoned back to the big club to offer some bullpen depth. The 30-year-old owns a 4.82 ERA and 2.07 WHIP through 28 major-league innings this season, so he probably won't see anything other than lower-leverage situations. He'll likely head back to the minors once Peralta returns.
