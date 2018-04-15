Brewers' J.J. Hoover: Clears waivers
Hoover has been outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Hoover passed through waivers unclaimed after being designated for assignment Wednesday following his disastrous relief appearance against the Cardinals. He'll serve as bullpen depth with Colorado Springs moving forward.
More News
-
Brewers' J.J. Hoover: Dumped from roster after blown save•
-
Brewers' J.J. Hoover: Recalled from Colorado Springs•
-
Brewers' J.J. Hoover: Reassigned to minors•
-
Brewers' J.J. Hoover: Agrees to terms with Brewers•
-
J.J. Hoover: Non-tendered by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Makes eighth appearance of September•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...