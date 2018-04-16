Hoover elected to become a free agent Monday.

Hoover has opted to hit the open market after being designated for assignment and subsequently passing through waivers untouched. The 30-year-old allowed three runs on four hits and two walks across 1.1 innings with the Brewers prior to being cut loose. He'll look to latch on elsewhere as organizational bullpen depth.

