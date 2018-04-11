The Brewers designated Hoover for assignment Wednesday.

Hoover was dropped from the 40-man roster just hours after blowing a save and taking the loss against the Cardinals. After putting away the first two batters in the bottom of the 10th inning with the Brewers clinging to a 3-2 lead, Hoover allowed a walk followed by back-to-back singles, the last of which scored the tying run. Hoover came back out of the bottom of the 11th and yielded another base hit before surrendering a walkoff two-run home run to Matt Carpenter. The inability to rein in the long ball has been an issue for Hoover throughout his career and could make other teams reluctant to trade or put in a waiver claim for the 30-year-old.