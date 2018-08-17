Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Surgery goes as planned

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said that Lamb (shoulder) underwent successful surgery Wednesday and should be fully recovered ahead of spring training, the Associated Press reports.

Lamb first sustained the left shoulder injury when he made a diving stop in a 15-inning win over the Dodgers back on April 2. He was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain that necessitated a six-week stay on the disabled list, but Lamb was never the same once he rejoined the Diamondbacks. He slashed a dreadful .217/.303/.349 in 52 games upon returning from the DL before aggravating the shoulder July 26, with follow-up examinations revealing Lamb had been playing through a fraying rotator cuff. Though the surgery is expected to address his shoulder problems for good, it may be difficult to bank on Lamb re-emerging as a 30-homer force coming off a major procedure.