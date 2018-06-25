Diamondbacks' Jasrado Chisholm: Fills it up Sunday
Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a home run, double, two walks, a stolen base, four runs and four RBI for Low-A Kane County in its 16-5 victory over Clinton on Sunday.
The 20-year-old shortstop filled out the box score nicely Sunday, with the run and RBI totals representing season highs. Chisholm's .250/.319/.482 batting line translates to a 120 wRC+, a solid mark for a player who's younger than most of Midwest League peers and one who missed much of last season due to injury.
