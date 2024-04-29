Chisholm reached base three times, going 1-for-3 with a grand slam, two walks and two runs scored during Sunday's loss to the Nationals.

Chisholm's third blast of the season came off Nationals' starter Patrick Corbin and got the Marlins off to a great start, plating four runs prior to the Nationals recording an out. Chisholm, who entered the game with just two hits in his previous 13 at-bats, ended a 17-game homerless drought with the first-inning bomb. His average now stands at .245 with three home runs, 15 RBI, 12 runs scored and five steals while reaching base at a career-high .342 clip.