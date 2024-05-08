Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Chisholm wasted no time getting the Marlins on the board, sending the first pitch of the game deep to right field for his fifth home run of the year. With Luis Arraez shipped off to San Diego, Chisholm has now batted leadoff in each of the last three games, going 5-for-12 with two RBI, four runs and three steals. Chisholm is expected to remain in the leadoff role on a regular basis against right-handed pitching, per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. He's now slashing .243/.322/.412 with 12 extra-base hits, 20 RBI, 17 runs and a 16:39 BB:K in 152 plate appearances.