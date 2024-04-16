Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Giants.

The 26-year-old has heated up quickly. Chisholm began the season with a 3-for-23 stretch, but over nine games since he's batting .324 (11-for-34) with a homer, four RBI, four runs and four steals in four attempts. Chisholm is also showing a lot more patience, drawing nine walks already this year for a 13.6 percent walk rate -- double his 6.8 percent mark from 2023. If that improved plate discipline holds up, it could signal a breakout campaign is coming.