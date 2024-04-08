Chisolm went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Chisolm opened up the scoring with a three-run blast off Kyle Gibson in the opening frame as part of a six-run inning for the Marlins. He's now accumulated seven RBI off his two home run swings this season and has recorded a hit in three straight games. The 26-year-old is slashing .206/.357/.412 and has noticeably been much more patient at the plate with a 19 percent walk rate early on.