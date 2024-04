Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Cardinals.

The 26-year-old outfielder swiped his first bag of the season after bunting to get aboard in the fifth inning. Chisholm is batting just ,185 (5-for-27) to begin the year, but he's drawn seven walks and had one homer, five runs and five RBI in eight games in addition to Thursday's pilfer.