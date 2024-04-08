Chisholm is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 26-year-old started the first 10 games of the season but will receive Monday off against New York lefty Nestor Cortes. Chisholm has two homers, eight walks and eight RBI through 42 plate appearances but is hitting just .206. Vidal Brujan will take over in center field Monday for the Marlins.