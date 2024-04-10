Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees.

While his numbers so far aren't eye-popping, Chisholm has been a steady presence in the Marlins' lineup. Hitting fourth against righties and fifth against lefties, the 26-year-old has reached base in 10 of 11 games, slashing .211/.348/.421 with two homers, two steals, seven runs, eight RBI and an 8:11 BB:K that bodes well for his batting average.