Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a walk in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rays.

Activated from the IL between games of the twin bill after recovering from a thumb injury, Chisholm got the start at second base and hit sixth. With the Yankees now locked into a wild-card spot after splitting the doubleheader, Chisholm's focus will be on staying healthy and getting ready for the first round of the playoffs next week, so he may not be an everyday presence in the lineup over the final days of the regular season. He does need one more home run to record his second career 20-40 campaign, however.