The Blue Jays and Chisholm agreed to a one-year, $20 million contract Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal includes a $16 million club option (or $1.5 million buyout) for 2028.

Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, if the player option is declined, it becomes a $40 million club option. Chisholm will remain in the division but head north of the border after slashing .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs and 41 stolen bases during the 2026 regular season with the Yankees. Though it wasn't an ideal walk year for Chisholm, he's only one year removed from a 30-30 campaign and will turn just 29 in February. Chisholm also posted a career-best plus-15 Outs Above Average at second base in 2026, per Baseball Savant, and he's poised to man the keystone in Toronto.