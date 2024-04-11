Chisholm went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Yankees.

The 26-year-old center fielder has stolen bags in back-to-back games, and all three of his steals on the season have come in his last five contests. While his legs are doing fine, Chisholm's bat has yet to really ramp up, and through 12 games he's slashing .195/.340/.390. Four of his eight hits (two doubles and two homers) have gone for extra bases though, and he's added seven runs and eight RBI, making a solid five-category contribution in OBP formats.