Chisholm went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, one RBI, two steals and a walk in Sunday's win over the Athletics.

Chisholm drew a leadoff walk, then stole second and third before scoring during Miami's four-run first inning. He added two singles later in the contest, including an RBI knock in the sixth. Chisholm had gone 11 straight games without a multi-hit effort, posting a .607 OPS during that span. He now owns a .702 OPS with seven steals, 10 extra-base hits and 19 RBI through 144 plate appearances.