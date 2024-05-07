Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and a stolen base Monday in a loss to the Dodgers.

Chisholm put his speed on display in the first inning, reaching on a leadoff infield single, swiping second base and coming around to score on a single. He finished with his second straight multi-hit game, and he's stolen three bases over that pair of contests. Chisholm's career high in stolen bases is 23 (set in 2021), and he's on pace to surpass that mark with eight thefts through 36 contests this season.