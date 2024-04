Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Nationals.

He spoiled Jake Irvin's attempt at a shutout by launching a fastball over the fence in center field in the sixth inning. Chisholm has gone yard in back-to-back games on the heels of a 17-game homer drought, and the 26-year-old could be catching fire. On the season, he's slashing .245/.339/.406 with four homers, five steals, 13 runs and 17 RBI in 29 contests.