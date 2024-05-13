Chisholm went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a triple, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's extra-inning win over the Phillies.

Both extra-base hits came off Zack Wheeler, as the Marlins tagged the Phillies' ace for six runs -- the right-hander's worst start of the season. Chisholm has caught fire over the last week, producing four multi-hit performances in the last seven games and batting .370 (10-for-27) over that stretch with three doubles, a triple, a homer, three steals, three RBI and five runs.