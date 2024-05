Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a stolen base in a loss to the Padres on Monday.

Chisholm notched two of Miami's four hits in the contest and produced the team's only run with a third-inning solo shot. The center fielder added a swipe of third base in the eighth inning to give him 10 thefts on the campaign. Chisholm is working on a six-game hitting streak during which he's gone 9-for-23 with three doubles, two homers, three RBI and four runs.