Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Brewers.

Chisholm clubbed a leadoff homer in the first inning off Freddy Peralta, a long ball that ended up being the difference. In his last 16 games, Chisholm is batting .308 with three home runs, 13 runs and four stolen bases. The 26-year-old is one of seven players with at least seven long balls and nine stolen bases, joining Elly De La Cruz, Bobby Witt, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Kyle Tucker on the exclusive list.